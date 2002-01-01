Company Profile

Mantracourt Electronics Ltd

Mantracourt Electronics Ltd logo
Mantracourt Electronics Ltd was founded in 1974. We are an electronics manufacturer in the UK. We design and manufacturer specialist measurement products for a wide range of industries including the Energy sectors and we are renowned as a global leader in strain gauge instrumentation. Some of our products can be implemented to address energy harvesting needs.

Contact Information

Address
The Drive, Farringdon, Exeter, Devon EX5 2JB 226
Phone
+44 (0) 1395 232020

Social Media