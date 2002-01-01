Company Profile
Mantracourt Electronics Ltd
Mantracourt Electronics Ltd was founded in 1974. We are an electronics manufacturer in the UK. We design and manufacturer specialist measurement products for a wide range of industries including the Energy sectors and we are renowned as a global leader in strain gauge instrumentation. Some of our products can be implemented to address energy harvesting needs.
Contact Information
- Address
- The Drive, Farringdon, Exeter, Devon EX5 2JB 226
- Phone
- +44 (0) 1395 232020
- info@mantracourt.com
- Website
- http://www.mantracourt.com