Company Profile
Marathon Special Products
Marathon Special Products, a division of Regal Beloit Corporation, is headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, and has been an industry leader in electrical/electronic components designed for circuit protection and connection applications for over 70 years. Our product offering includes fuse holders, power distribution blocks, touch proof power blocks, single and double row terminal blocks, heavy duty terminal blocks, NEMA and DIN sectional terminal blocks.
Contact Information
- Address
- 427 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402 227
- Phone
- 419-373-4235
- marketing@marathonsp.com
- Website
- http://www.marathonsp.com