Company Profile
Marc Steel India
Supplying supreme quality steel products to customers in India and abroad, MARC Steel has emerged as the most reliable stockholder, processor and supplier of corten steel plates, carbon steel products, alloy steel products and stainless steel sheets, plates, and coils, stainless steel pipes.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1702, 17th floor, Omkar Tower, 3rd Khetwadi Lane, Mumbai -400004, Maharashtra, India., Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004 101
- Phone
- 02267437950
- Website
- http://www.marcsteelindia.com