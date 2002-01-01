Marcus Evans

A global, multifaceted media, corporate marketing and information company, employing 3000 professionals in 59 worldwide locations. Our activities are wide ranging, providing up-to-the-minute information for businesses and professionals worldwide.



Our summit and conference divisions deliver over 300 annual events across all industry sectors, providing the world's leading practitioners with the contacts and insights they need to build and sustain a competitive advantage.



Our training divisions provide our customers with access to the world's leading technical experts on a truly global basis, focusing on both highly technical training alongside broader soft skills requirements as well as specialized business language and cultural training.