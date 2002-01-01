Mariah Power provides low-cost, easy-to-install small-scale vertical axis wind appliances to residential, commercial and government customers. The company's first product is the innovative Windspire vertical wind turbine. Featured on "20/20" and "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" the Windspire is quiet, affordable and at only 30 feet tall it is suitable for urban, suburban and semi-remote areas. Made in Michigan, the Windspire is changing the small wind market in a big way.