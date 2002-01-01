Company Profile
Market Research
QYResearch established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services.
QYResearch has always pursuit product quality, adhere to the quality is the soul of business. Through the companys years of effort and a lot of customer support, QYResearch consulting group creative design method of many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience.
QYResearch has always pursuit product quality, adhere to the quality is the soul of business. Through the companys years of effort and a lot of customer support, QYResearch consulting group creative design method of many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience.
Contact Information
- Address
- Guangzhou, China, Guangzhou, Guangdong 51000 45
- Phone
- 0086-20-86655165
- Website
- http://www.qyresearchjapan.com/