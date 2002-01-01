MarketsandMarketsâ„¢ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarketsâ„¢ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.