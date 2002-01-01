Company Profile
MarkGenes Business Consulting
Markgenes is a Market Intelligence and Business Consulting firm with Market Research as its core. Initially, we are a bunch of research specialists providing market advisory services to our direct contact clients. We grew through repeat requests from clients, our client's specific requirements, and references. Now, we are a team of category specialists building market databases across industries on niche segments.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2nd Floor, Westend Mall, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033 101
- Phone
- +918179070028
- info@markgenes.com
- Website
- https://markgenes.com