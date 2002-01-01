Maruti Metal Industries is one of the reliable name in the Mumbai Metal Market. Our approach to customers requirement is what makes us different from others. Our better sourcing capability from varied sources within India & abroad is another advantage in dealing with us. Whether big or small we strive to deliver goods with equal devotion.We are having huge stock of Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe & Tubes, Carbon Steel Seamless Pipes, Alloy Steel Pipes & Stainless Steel Sheets, Plates & Coils.