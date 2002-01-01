Massa Products

MassaSonic non-contact distance measurement sensors are ideal for day tank level monitoring and position control of solar tracker panel mounts, or virtually any measurement task. Durable, accurate and reliable they deliver a best price to performance ratio. Ranges from 4 in. to 20 ft., IP68 and -40C to 70C rated. Product family options include traditional wired PulStar & FlatPack, battery powered wireless SonAirs and sensor components ideal for OEM system integration. Made in America.