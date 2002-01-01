Company Profile
Massa Products
MassaSonic non-contact distance measurement sensors are ideal for day tank level monitoring and position control of solar tracker panel mounts, or virtually any measurement task. Durable, accurate and reliable they deliver a best price to performance ratio. Ranges from 4 in. to 20 ft., IP68 and -40C to 70C rated. Product family options include traditional wired PulStar & FlatPack, battery powered wireless SonAirs and sensor components ideal for OEM system integration. Made in America.
Contact Information
- Address
- 280 Lincoln St., Hingham, Ma 02043 227
- Phone
- 781.740.6119
- rjw@massa.com
- Website
- http://www.massa.com/industrial