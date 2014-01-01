massmailservers

MMS (Mass Mail Servers) is a privately held firm headquartered in Islamabad, PAKISTAN. Our sales and support group is located in USA, UK, India and Pakistan. MMS's technology infrastructure is geographically dispersed at different data centers in USA and UK.

Specializing in email and web-based communications, MMS offers web hosting, and consulting services. In addition, our company also provides web site design, technology consulting and content management solutions through our partner Avail