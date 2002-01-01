Company Profile

MasterControl

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Some of the most innovative products that exist today are produced by the biotechnology industry-from vaccines that prevent previously debilitating diseases to drought-resistant crops and renewable biofuels from algae. The key sectors of the fast-growing biotech industry are life science, energy, and food. All must comply with regulations and standards to compete in a highly competitive global market

Contact Information

Address
6330 South 3000 East, Suite 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 227
Phone
1-800-825-9117

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