Company Profile
MasterControl
Some of the most innovative products that exist today are produced by the biotechnology industry-from vaccines that prevent previously debilitating diseases to drought-resistant crops and renewable biofuels from algae. The key sectors of the fast-growing biotech industry are life science, energy, and food. All must comply with regulations and standards to compete in a highly competitive global market
Contact Information
- Address
- 6330 South 3000 East, Suite 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 227
- Phone
- 1-800-825-9117
- info@mastercontrol.com
- Website
- http://www.mastercontrol.com