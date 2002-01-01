Company Profile

Matexcel

Matexcel logo
Matexcel is a leading service provider in materials science, with years of commitment to supply better polymers, nanoparticles and other materials for worldwide customers from both academia and industry. We offer a full range of materials covering polymers, metals, ceramics and natural materials, in addition to professional consultation service in manufacturing and characterization.

Contact Information

Address
NY, Shirley, NY 11967 227
Phone
5168557709

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