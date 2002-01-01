Company Profile
Matexcel
Matexcel is a leading service provider in materials science, with years of commitment to supply better polymers, nanoparticles and other materials for worldwide customers from both academia and industry. We offer a full range of materials covering polymers, metals, ceramics and natural materials, in addition to professional consultation service in manufacturing and characterization.
Contact Information
- Address
- NY, Shirley, NY 11967 227
- Phone
- 5168557709
- contact@matexcel.com
- Website
- https://www.matexcel.com/