Company Profile
Matrix Energy Inc.
Since 1985 Matrix Energy has provided solar thermal and PVT solutions for heating, ventilation and power in the commercial, industrial, institutional, and agricultural markets around the world.
Our wall and roof mounted MatrixAirâ„¢ solar air heating systems provide heated fresh air ventilation for multi-residential buildings and are an ideal solution for high-rise exterior retrofit projects where conventional cladding would typically be used.
Our wall and roof mounted MatrixAirâ„¢ solar air heating systems provide heated fresh air ventilation for multi-residential buildings and are an ideal solution for high-rise exterior retrofit projects where conventional cladding would typically be used.
Contact Information
- Address
- 294 Labrosse Avenue, Suite 200, Pointe-Claire, QC H9R 5L8 39
- Phone
- 1 - 866 - 630 - 5630
- Website
- http://www.matrixairheating.com