MAX Nature Green Energy Limited

Produce and Supply small wind turbine up to 60kw

Horizontal wind turbine is unique rotating tail design.

Advantages compared with traditional folding type tail

1, Rotates by the gravity and uses maintenance-free bearing, no mechanical damage to the tail itself at all.

2, Move in the axial direction, reduce mechanical friction and make sure free maintenance;

3, Made of high-density glass steel, mold production, no welding process, ensure the precision and quality.