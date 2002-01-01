Company Profile

MAXA ENGINEERING CO.,LTD

MAXA ENGINEERING CO.,LTD logo
MAXA Engineering was established from Harda company re-organization. We are aimed at quick and creative product design on top of our experienced tool and manufacturing services. Our customers widely cover not only manufacturers but also industrial design companies.
We hope our comprehensive service enables to bring maximum value to you from design, through prototyping, testing, tooling and manufacturing and eventually deliver the merchandises.(www.maxaengineering.com)

Contact Information

Address
8F,Huli Bldg,Business Center,Wuyuan Bay, Xiamen, Fujian 361009 45
Phone
+86 592 5600849

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