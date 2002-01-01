Company Profile
MAXA ENGINEERING CO.,LTD
MAXA Engineering was established from Harda company re-organization. We are aimed at quick and creative product design on top of our experienced tool and manufacturing services. Our customers widely cover not only manufacturers but also industrial design companies.
We hope our comprehensive service enables to bring maximum value to you from design, through prototyping, testing, tooling and manufacturing and eventually deliver the merchandises.(www.maxaengineering.com)
We hope our comprehensive service enables to bring maximum value to you from design, through prototyping, testing, tooling and manufacturing and eventually deliver the merchandises.(www.maxaengineering.com)
Contact Information
- Address
- 8F,Huli Bldg,Business Center,Wuyuan Bay, Xiamen, Fujian 361009 45
- Phone
- +86 592 5600849
- freedom8283@hotmail.com
- Website
- http://www.maxaengineering.com