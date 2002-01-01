Company Profile
Maxton Industrial Co,. Ltd
As one of China's leading experts in the manufacturing and supplying for the machinery and equipment of briquetting, compaction, drying and crushing processes. Maxton provides equipment and technology for the regeneration of valuable secondary raw materials from industry to biowaste.
Our technical team of process engineers and after-sales service support technicians have helped customers find the potential of their waste through briquette solution development.
Our technical team of process engineers and after-sales service support technicians have helped customers find the potential of their waste through briquette solution development.
Contact Information
- Address
- Manhadun, Zhengzhou, Henan 450000 45
- Phone
- 18037777379
- frankwongvc@gmail.com
- Website
- https://briquettesolution.com