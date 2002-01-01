Company Profile
Maxwell Technologies, Inc.
Maxwell Technologies ultracapacitors are characterized by high power density, long operational life, the ability to charge and discharge very rapidly, and reliable performance at extreme temperatures. Maxwell ultracapacitor products provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in many industries, including automotive, heavy transportation, renewable energy, backup power, wireless communications and consumer and industrial electronics.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3888 Calle Fortunada, San Diego, CA 92123 227
- Phone
- 18585033300
- contactus@maxwell.com
- Website
- http://www.maxwell.com