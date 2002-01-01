Maxworld power lithium battery company

Maxworld Power Limited is a subsidiary of Spaceflight Power Supply (Longnan) Co. Ltd., a core value division of Spaceflight Power Group, focusing on new energy and lithium batteries.

Founded in 1994, we, Maxworld Power have devoted over 30 years in product development in batteries field. We have professional experience and integrated solution services in the power storage application industry to further cater for the demands of the era of smart green energy.