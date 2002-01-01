MBL Energy is a design-build contractor specializing in the design and construction of solar energy projects. With over 16 years of experience, MBL has designed and installed over 350 megawatts of Solar PV throughout the United States, including installations of parking canopies, roof mount, DSA, ground mount, specialty projects, and trackers.



MBL takes an innovative and efficient approach to meet the demands of small or large scale projects, both in the private and public sector.