Company Profile
McDowall Integrative Psychology & Healthcare- Psyc
Do you find it difficult to maintain your sense of balance in the heart of Toronto? Life's difficulties can occasionally leave us feeling overwhelmed and in need of assistance. That's where McDowall Integrative Psychology & Healthcare comes in as your guide to holistic health in the city. Our trained staff of psychotherapists in Toronto is ready to help you navigate the complexity of life.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2345 Yonge Street, Suite 510, Toronto, Ontario M4P 2E5 39
- Phone
- 4164855555
- hello@mcdowallhealth.com
- Website
- https://mcdowallhealth.com/