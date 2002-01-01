Company Profile

MEC Contractors

MEC Contractors logo
MEC Electrical Contractors Ltd has been part of the Slaters Group for nearly two decades. With bases in both Sheffield and Birmingham, the company brings together some of the UK's most experienced and skilled power engineers, all of whom specialise in installation, testing and maintenance of HV and LV electrical power and distribution equipment.

Contact Information

Address
41-53 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield, Sheffield S4 7QN 226
Phone
+44 (0) 114 272 0833

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