Company Profile
MEC Contractors
MEC Electrical Contractors Ltd has been part of the Slaters Group for nearly two decades. With bases in both Sheffield and Birmingham, the company brings together some of the UK's most experienced and skilled power engineers, all of whom specialise in installation, testing and maintenance of HV and LV electrical power and distribution equipment.
Contact Information
- Address
- 41-53 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield, Sheffield S4 7QN 226
- Phone
- +44 (0) 114 272 0833
- Website
- http://www.mec-contractors.com