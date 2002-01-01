Company Profile
Mechon Limited
Mechon Limited are experts in all kinds of industrial air movement and ventilation systems. Mechon design and implement bespoke HVAC, dust & fume systems, air filtration systems and energy recovery systems. We have worked with a number of companies, both large and small, to minimise the impact on the environment, increase productivity and to reduce costs.
Contact Information
- Address
- Index House, St. Georges Lane, Ascot,, Berkshire, SL57ET 226
- Phone
- 020 8892 9352
- sales@mechon.co.uk
- Website
- http://www.mechon.co.uk/