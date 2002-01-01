Company Profile

Mechon Limited

Mechon Limited logo
Mechon Limited are experts in all kinds of industrial air movement and ventilation systems. Mechon design and implement bespoke HVAC, dust & fume systems, air filtration systems and energy recovery systems. We have worked with a number of companies, both large and small, to minimise the impact on the environment, increase productivity and to reduce costs.

Contact Information

Address
Index House, St. Georges Lane, Ascot,, Berkshire, SL57ET 226
Phone
020 8892 9352

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