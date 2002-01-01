Company Profile
Media Star Marketing
We are the leading Marketing & Advertising firm in the Renewable Energy sector. Media Star Marketing works with industry leaders and selected emerging companies, to build TOP positioning and maximum revenue. Do you want LOWER advertising costs, while increasing your placement? Do you want to make a HUGE impact at your next convention? Do you want your brand to be famous in the renewable energy industry- while significantly increasing revenue? Make your brand a star with Media Star Marketing.
Contact Information
- Address
- 6046 FM 2920, Suite 250, Spring, TX 77379 227
- Phone
- 832-403-1239