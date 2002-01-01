Company Profile
MEDIA TECH PR
Media Tech PR is a kind of advocacy for someone/organization or product. Scope of work is somewhat limited to that of Advertising, Marketing and Journalism. PR professional has to create relationship with Media to get the Press release/ Video release published/broadcast. It is one of the Best Brand in Media, Serving Media Industry Working for People's Cause, Helping them at It's best. It Intend's to Make Healthy Network and Good Public Relations.
Contact Information
- Address
- Wing No.1/20/8, Premnagar, Dehradun., Dehradun, Uttrakhand 248007 101
- Phone
- +919557177667
- sagarchanana@ymail.com