Company Profile
Mediplas Innovations Limited
Mediplas Innovations is engaged in the design, development and production of primary plastic packaging since 1999.Our facility is custom designed to the needs of highly advanced plastic manufacturing techniques and methods, which allows us to cater to both local and international markets.
Contact Information
- Address
- Plot No. LE-15, A1-2, Korangi Creek Industrial Park Korangi Creek, Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh 7519, Karachi, Sindh 75190 164
- Phone
- 02138893878
- Website
- https://mediplas.com/