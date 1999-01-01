Company Profile

Mediplas Innovations Limited

Mediplas Innovations Limited logo
Mediplas Innovations is engaged in the design, development and production of primary plastic packaging since 1999.Our facility is custom designed to the needs of highly advanced plastic manufacturing techniques and methods, which allows us to cater to both local and international markets.

Contact Information

Address
Plot No. LE-15, A1-2, Korangi Creek Industrial Park Korangi Creek, Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh 7519, Karachi, Sindh 75190 164
Phone
02138893878

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