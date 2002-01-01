Company Profile

Megújulóenergiák

Megújulóenergiák logo
Solar PV systems and windturbines for homeowners

We have a wide range of solar a windturbine systems for homeowners from 2kW till 50kW. There is nothing to do by costumer side. We do everything from papers to mount the solar PV panels or set up the wind turbine.

Contact Information

Address
Ady Endre, Csabdi, Fejér 2064 99
Phone
+36703785109

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