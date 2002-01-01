Company Profile
Megújulóenergiák
Solar PV systems and windturbines for homeowners
We have a wide range of solar a windturbine systems for homeowners from 2kW till 50kW. There is nothing to do by costumer side. We do everything from papers to mount the solar PV panels or set up the wind turbine.
We have a wide range of solar a windturbine systems for homeowners from 2kW till 50kW. There is nothing to do by costumer side. We do everything from papers to mount the solar PV panels or set up the wind turbine.
Contact Information
- Address
- Ady Endre, Csabdi, Fejér 2064 99
- Phone
- +36703785109
- Website
- http://www.megujuloenergiak.eu/