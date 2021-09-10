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MEGA CLIMA NIGERIA

MEGA CLIMA NIGERIA logo
4th International Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Exhibition

"The Largest HVAC+R Sector Show of West Africa"

Mega Clima Nigeria Show is on the stage again for the 4th time on 8-10 September 2021 at Landmark Centre Lagos, Nigeria. Do not miss the unique event to be part of the HVAC+R Sector in West Africa.

Contact Information

Address
Landmark Centre, Lagos, Lagos 00000 158
Phone
+902122744055

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