Company Profile
MEGA CLIMA NIGERIA
4th International Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Exhibition
"The Largest HVAC+R Sector Show of West Africa"
Mega Clima Nigeria Show is on the stage again for the 4th time on 8-10 September 2021 at Landmark Centre Lagos, Nigeria. Do not miss the unique event to be part of the HVAC+R Sector in West Africa.
"The Largest HVAC+R Sector Show of West Africa"
Mega Clima Nigeria Show is on the stage again for the 4th time on 8-10 September 2021 at Landmark Centre Lagos, Nigeria. Do not miss the unique event to be part of the HVAC+R Sector in West Africa.
Contact Information
- Address
- Landmark Centre, Lagos, Lagos 00000 158
- Phone
- +902122744055