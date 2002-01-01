Company Profile
Melfast
Melfast is a distributor of fasteners and hardware who offers a wide range of hardware items and materials including fasteners, screws, nuts, bolts, heads & drives. Our products serve all industries and applications such as alternative / renewable energy, pump manufacturers, boat manufacturers, highway construction, modular building and many others. Please visit http://www.melfast.com/industries/55/Alternative-Renewable-Energy to find out more.
Contact Information
- Address
- 18 Passaic Avenue, Fairfield, New Jersey 07004 227
- Phone
- (201) 690-7762
- credit@melfast.com