Melitron Corporation

Melitron is a full-service contract manufacturer of precision sheet metal components, enclosures and assemblies.



Our product mix includes: Precision Metal Components, Electronic Chassis, Industrial Enclosures, Frames/Rack, Self-Service Kiosks.



Melitron operates in a high mix, low to medium volume manufacturing environment



We specialize in flexible manufacturing solutions in diversified technology markets that include

Industrial, Energy/Power, Medical, Computing, Security, Datacom.