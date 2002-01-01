Company Profile
Melitron Corporation
Melitron is a full-service contract manufacturer of precision sheet metal components, enclosures and assemblies.
Our product mix includes: Precision Metal Components, Electronic Chassis, Industrial Enclosures, Frames/Rack, Self-Service Kiosks.
Melitron operates in a high mix, low to medium volume manufacturing environment
We specialize in flexible manufacturing solutions in diversified technology markets that include
Industrial, Energy/Power, Medical, Computing, Security, Datacom.
Our product mix includes: Precision Metal Components, Electronic Chassis, Industrial Enclosures, Frames/Rack, Self-Service Kiosks.
Melitron operates in a high mix, low to medium volume manufacturing environment
We specialize in flexible manufacturing solutions in diversified technology markets that include
Industrial, Energy/Power, Medical, Computing, Security, Datacom.
Contact Information
- Address
- 404 Silvercreek Parkway North, Guelph, ON N1H 1E8 39
- Phone
- 519-763-6660
- info@melitron.com
- Website
- http://www.melitron.com