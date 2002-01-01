Company Profile

Melitron Corporation

Melitron Corporation logo
Melitron is a full-service contract manufacturer of precision sheet metal components, enclosures and assemblies.

Our product mix includes: Precision Metal Components, Electronic Chassis, Industrial Enclosures, Frames/Rack, Self-Service Kiosks.

Melitron operates in a high mix, low to medium volume manufacturing environment

We specialize in flexible manufacturing solutions in diversified technology markets that include
Industrial, Energy/Power, Medical, Computing, Security, Datacom.

Contact Information

Address
404 Silvercreek Parkway North, Guelph, ON N1H 1E8 39
Phone
519-763-6660

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