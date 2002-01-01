Merit Charge

MeritCharge, LLC, provides electric-vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) infrastructure solutions to commercial, government, retail, and fleet businesses across the USA. MeritCharge currently has two commercial electric-vehicle charging stations models, the erg2 and the ergDock. The EV charging stations are designed with easy-to-use payment terminals. The erg2 is a dual user charging station solution whereas the ergDock is a docking station with a canopy configurable to fit up to eight vehicles