Company Profile
Mersen
Mersen strives with its customers for the world's safest & most reliable electrical solutions. We integrate our product expertise into your application to make it safe, reliable, and profitable. Our product expertise includes overcurrent protection, surge protection, high power switching, cooling for power electronics (thermal management), and power transfer for rail. Mersen offers a dedicated line of PV products, via its HelioProtection® product brand.
Contact Information
- Address
- 374 Merrimac Street, Newburyport, MA 01950 227
- Phone
- 978-462-6662
- info.nby@mersen.com
- Website
- https://us.mersen.com/en