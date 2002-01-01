Company Profile
Metadesign Solutions
Metadesign Solutions is the leading Software Development Company which deals into IT Services like Web Development, Mobile Development, Game Development, IoT, Chatbot, DevOps etc. We are an offshore software development ISO 9001:2008 Certified company having a closely knitted team of 300+ multi-talented software professionals especially in United States, UK, UAE, Australia, and Canada etc
Contact Information
- Address
- Plot 28, 29, Electronic City, Phase IV, Udyog Vihar, Sector 18, Gurugram, Haryana, India 122001 101
- Phone
- 96507 00555
- Website
- https://metadesignsolutions.com/