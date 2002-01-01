Company Profile
Metal Marker Manufacturing, Inc.
Your source for custom metal tags, cable ties, decals, engraving, chemical etching, labels, nameplates, stamps etc.
Identification products are our business. Metal Marker offers a wide range of identification products – from custom decals to aerospace nameplates. Metal Marker has been in business since 1923. Experience is a great teacher and we have learned a lot since 1923. This means when you work with Metal Marker you will benefit from our years of knowledge of identification products.
Identification products are our business. Metal Marker offers a wide range of identification products – from custom decals to aerospace nameplates. Metal Marker has been in business since 1923. Experience is a great teacher and we have learned a lot since 1923. This means when you work with Metal Marker you will benefit from our years of knowledge of identification products.
Contact Information
- Address
- 6225 Lear Nagle Road, North Ridgeville, OH 44039 227
- Phone
- 440-327-2300
- Website
- http://www.metalmarkermfg.com/