Company Profile

Metal Marker Manufacturing, Inc.

Metal Marker Manufacturing, Inc. logo
Your source for custom metal tags, cable ties, decals, engraving, chemical etching, labels, nameplates, stamps etc.

Identification products are our business. Metal Marker offers a wide range of identification products – from custom decals to aerospace nameplates. Metal Marker has been in business since 1923. Experience is a great teacher and we have learned a lot since 1923. This means when you work with Metal Marker you will benefit from our years of knowledge of identification products.

Contact Information

Address
6225 Lear Nagle Road, North Ridgeville, OH 44039 227
Phone
440-327-2300

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