Metal Marker Manufacturing, Inc.

Your source for custom metal tags, cable ties, decals, engraving, chemical etching, labels, nameplates, stamps etc.



Identification products are our business. Metal Marker offers a wide range of identification products – from custom decals to aerospace nameplates. Metal Marker has been in business since 1923. Experience is a great teacher and we have learned a lot since 1923. This means when you work with Metal Marker you will benefit from our years of knowledge of identification products.