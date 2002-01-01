Company Profile
Metal Werks - Custom Sheet Metal Fabricators Seatt
Metal Werks, Inc are dedicated to providing the highest quality products as well as exemplary customer service and support. Allowing us to produce products on time, efficiently, and at competitive prices. We produce manufactured parts that strictly conform to your design specifications.We have the latest SoildWorks and Shop Tech E2 software.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5625 47th Ave NE #D, Marysville, Washington 98270 227
- Phone
- (360) 651-0300
- team@metalwerksinc.com
- Website
- http://www.metalwerksinc.com/