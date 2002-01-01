Company Profile

Metal Werks - Custom Sheet Metal Fabricators Seatt

Metal Werks - Custom Sheet Metal Fabricators Seatt logo
Metal Werks, Inc are dedicated to providing the highest quality products as well as exemplary customer service and support. Allowing us to produce products on time, efficiently, and at competitive prices. We produce manufactured parts that strictly conform to your design specifications.We have the latest SoildWorks and Shop Tech E2 software.

Contact Information

Address
5625 47th Ave NE #D, Marysville, Washington 98270 227
Phone
(360) 651-0300

Social Media