Company Profile
MetalOre
Established in 1994, MetalOre is a steel product manufacturer company based in Mumbai, India. MetalOre is one of the preferred partner in infrastructure development. Specialized in boiler, high tensile, abrasion resistant and steel structural plates.
Visit www.metalore.co.in for more details
Visit www.metalore.co.in for more details
Contact Information
- Address
- Plot No-109D, Mahendra Industrial Premises, Unit No-15 & 16, 3rd Floor, Near V.V.F Ltd. Sion (E)., Mumbai, Maharashtra 400022 101
- Phone
- 02224090033
- metalore19@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.metalore.co.in