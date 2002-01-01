Company Profile
Metis Engineering ltd
Metis Engineering is a small dedicated team which uses the current best practices through project management, software, electronics design and revision control, to give robust performance at competitive prices.
Metis Engineering's lead product, Cell Guard is designed to monitor the environmental conditions within an EV or ESS battery pack.
The sensor measures pressure and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC's) for the detection of cell venting, which is an early stage of thermal runaway.
Metis Engineering's lead product, Cell Guard is designed to monitor the environmental conditions within an EV or ESS battery pack.
The sensor measures pressure and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC's) for the detection of cell venting, which is an early stage of thermal runaway.
Contact Information
- Address
- Metis Engineering Ltd, John Huggett Building, Gloucestershire Science and Tech Park, Berkeley, Gloucestershire GL13 9FB 226
- Phone
- 07811166796
- Website
- http://www.metisengineering.com