Company Profile
Metline Pipe Fitting Industries
An ISO 9001:2015 and PED Certified Company, Metline Pipe Fitting Industries is India's most trusted manufacturer, exporter and supplier of steel pipes, pipe fittings and flanges to the global renewable energies market. We are one of the most preferred raw material manufacturers for the solar equipment manufacturers across the globe.
Contact Information
- Address
- 83, A/B, Old Hanuman Lane, 3rd Floor ,, Office No. 16, Kalbadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400002 101
- Phone
- +912267496383
- e.metline@gmail.com