METLINE PIPE FITTING

Metline is one of the largest pipe fittings manufacturers in India with manufacturing facilities in India and China. All our products are manufactured and inspected strictly in compliance with international standards such as: ASME/ASTM, API, NACE, MSS, ISO, EN, AD2000, BS, JIS, GOST. We manufacture various seamless and welded pipe fittings including elbows, tees, reducers, caps and bends as well as forging fittings and flanges. These steel pipe fittings are widely used in nuclear power stations, power plants, shipbuilding, paper manufacturing, pharmaceutical plants, oil refineries and natural gas pipeline projects. With a collective experience of over 30 years, METLINE specializes in manufacturing welded and seamless buttweld fittings and forged fittings, such as carbon/stainless steel elbows, tees, reducers, caps, pipe bends, dish ends and pipe sleeve as per ASME/ASTM, DIN and other known specifications.