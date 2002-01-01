Company Profile

MetroTek Electrical Services

MetroTek Electrical Services logo
Since 1975, MetroTek has delivered outstanding electrical construction solutions for the mission-critical requirements of our customers. We work with a variety of clients in the industrial,utility, and institutional markets.Our absolute commitment to safety, quality, and reliability has made us a leader in the tri-state area. MetroTek's veteran management team and expert electrical professionals enable us to exceed our customers' expectations on every project we complete.

Contact Information

Address
169 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058 227
Phone
610.381.4040

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