Company Profile
MetroTek Electrical Services
Since 1975, MetroTek has delivered outstanding electrical construction solutions for the mission-critical requirements of our customers. We work with a variety of clients in the industrial,utility, and institutional markets.Our absolute commitment to safety, quality, and reliability has made us a leader in the tri-state area. MetroTek's veteran management team and expert electrical professionals enable us to exceed our customers' expectations on every project we complete.
Contact Information
- Address
- 169 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058 227
- Phone
- 610.381.4040
- info@metroelectrical.com
- Website
- http://metroelectrical.com