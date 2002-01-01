Company Profile

Mewar Microns

Mewar Microns logo
Mewar Microns was established with the aim to achieve a leading position in the Mineral Market. Our range of activities extends from mining to micronozing, as well as customized production and processing. We are offering ACC - Activated Calcium Carbonate, Ground Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Carbonate, Dolomite Powder, Talc/ Soapstone Powder.

Contact Information

Address
217, Anand Plaza, University Road, -313001, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001 101
Phone
9414169445

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