The first electric fan was invented by Schuyler Skaats Wheeler in the 1880s. Since then, the world has seen a colossal amount of changes in fan technology. M.G Engineers have shaped every venture into a success and is potentially acknowledged as one of the Heli Fan Manufacturers. Since our inception in 2008 by Mr. Vijay Rathod, we have manifested, not just an indelible brand image, but also a hefty reputation onto the minds and good books of our clients.