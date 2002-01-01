Company Profile

Mi Charge

Mi Charge logo
Mi Charge provide electric vehicle charging solutions for home and work place and are installers of Moixa smart battery storage systems for homes. We are based in Chorley, Lancashire and our services cover the northwest of England. Mi Charge are registered with NICEIC (National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting). Our installers are accredited with the City & Guilds 2919 Electric Vehicle Equipment Installation qualification

Contact Information

Address
17 Swansey Lane, Chorley, Lancashire PR6 7NR 226
Phone
01257 413846

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