Company Profile
Mi Charge
Mi Charge provide electric vehicle charging solutions for home and work place and are installers of Moixa smart battery storage systems for homes. We are based in Chorley, Lancashire and our services cover the northwest of England. Mi Charge are registered with NICEIC (National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting). Our installers are accredited with the City & Guilds 2919 Electric Vehicle Equipment Installation qualification
Contact Information
- Address
- 17 Swansey Lane, Chorley, Lancashire PR6 7NR 226
- Phone
- 01257 413846
- info@mi-charge.co.uk
- Website
- http://www.mi-charge.co.uk