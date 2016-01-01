MiaGreen Expo & Conference 2016 (8th Edition)

MiaGreen Expo & Conference -Where Sustainability becomes your Profit Power Source- takes place on February 09, 10 & 11, 2016 in Miami, Florida at the Miami Airport Convention Center. MiaGreen showcases cutting-edge technologies, services, know-how & education serving the GREEN BUILDING & REMODELING, SOLAR, ENERGY SAVING & CLEANTECH Industries, targeting East USA PLUS Latin America & the Caribbean markets. For complete information visit www.MiaGreen.com. mail@MiaGreen.com or call 305.412.0000