Company Profile
MiaSole Hi-Tech
MiaSolé is a producer of lightweight, flexible and powerful solar cells. The innovative solar cell is based on the highest efficiency thin film technology available today, and its flexible cell architecture makes it ideal for a wide variety of solutions ranging from commercial roofing solar panels to flexible mobile devices.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2590 Walsh Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95051 227
- Phone
- 408-919-5701
- sales@miasole.com
- Website
- http://www.miasole.com