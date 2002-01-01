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Company Profile

Micatu, Inc.

Micatu, Inc. logo
Founded in 2011, Micatu is the first to commercialize the next-generation of highly accurate grid measurements and analytics through a modular, optical sensing technology platform that is safer, more accurate, and more affordable. We are an optical sensor company that cares about energy and the way it is delivered - cleaner, safer, and more reliably.

Contact Information

Address
IST Center, Building 202 315 Daniel Zenker Drive, Horseheads, New York 14845 227
Phone
8887058836

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