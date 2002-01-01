Company Profile

Micatu, Inc.

Micatu, Inc. logo
Micatu is a driver of next-generation optical sensing technology. The company provides solutions for highly accurate grid measurements and analytics through a modular, optical sensing technology platform that is safer, more accurate, and more affordable. Micatu's optical sensing technology platform helps customers collect real-time data and grid visibility necessary for increased use of renewables and grid modernization.

Contact Information

Address
IST Center, Building 202 315 Daniel Zenker Drive, Horseheads, New York 14845 227
Phone
5122154452

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