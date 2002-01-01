Company Profile
Micatu, Inc.
Micatu is a driver of next-generation optical sensing technology. The company provides solutions for highly accurate grid measurements and analytics through a modular, optical sensing technology platform that is safer, more accurate, and more affordable. Micatu's optical sensing technology platform helps customers collect real-time data and grid visibility necessary for increased use of renewables and grid modernization.
Contact Information
- Address
- IST Center, Building 202 315 Daniel Zenker Drive, Horseheads, New York 14845 227
- Phone
- 5122154452
- micatu@mercomcapital.com
- Website
- https://www.micatu.com/