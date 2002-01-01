Company Profile
Micropyretics Heaters International Inc.
MHI is your Brand for standard and novel custom thermal products and an innovative manufacturer of advanced materials and unique energy efficient solutions. Improve operational efficiencies with MHI convective and radiative energy transfer products.
MHI Inc. serves the following industries: metals, ceramics, semiconductors, automotive, defense, aerospace, fuel cells, biotechnology, and the medical device industry (to just name a few).
MHI Inc. serves the following industries: metals, ceramics, semiconductors, automotive, defense, aerospace, fuel cells, biotechnology, and the medical device industry (to just name a few).
Contact Information
- Address
- 750 Redna Terrace, Cincinnati, OH 45215 227
- Phone
- 513-772-0404
- sales@mhi-inc.com
- Website
- http://mhi-inc.com