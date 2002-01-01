Company Profile
Microspray
Microspray International offers ultrasonic spray coating technologies for fuel cell coating which is ideally suited for carbon-based platinum ink solutions onto catalytic membranes in the manufacture of platinum-based hydrogen fuel cells. Ultrasonics has been used in a host of fuel cell related technologies such as Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) fuel cells, Gas Diffusion Layers (GDLs), Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, electrodes and electrolyte membranes.
Contact Information
- Address
- 19 Colonnade Way, Suite 117 #197, State College, PA 16803 227
- Phone
- 814-422-6688
- info@microspray.com
- Website
- https://microspray.com