Microspray International offers ultrasonic spray coating technologies for fuel cell coating which is ideally suited for carbon-based platinum ink solutions onto catalytic membranes in the manufacture of platinum-based hydrogen fuel cells. Ultrasonics has been used in a host of fuel cell related technologies such as Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) fuel cells, Gas Diffusion Layers (GDLs), Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, electrodes and electrolyte membranes.