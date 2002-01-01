Company Profile

Microspray

Microspray logo
Microspray International offers ultrasonic spray coating technologies for fuel cell coating which is ideally suited for carbon-based platinum ink solutions onto catalytic membranes in the manufacture of platinum-based hydrogen fuel cells. Ultrasonics has been used in a host of fuel cell related technologies such as Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) fuel cells, Gas Diffusion Layers (GDLs), Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, electrodes and electrolyte membranes.

Contact Information

Address
19 Colonnade Way, Suite 117 #197, State College, PA 16803 227
Phone
814-422-6688

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