Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Association

Our goal is to inform and educate ourselves and the public on renewable energy production, energy efficiency, and sustainable living through meetings, workshops, educational materials, and energy fairs.



2011 Festival Dates: Sept. 16, 17, & 18 2011

at the Kempton Community Center, Kempton, PA

A three-day festival about renewable energy, natural building construction, sustainable agriculture, alternative transportation options, land-use planning, forestry and healthy living practices in general.