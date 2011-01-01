Company Profile

Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Association

Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Association logo
Our goal is to inform and educate ourselves and the public on renewable energy production, energy efficiency, and sustainable living through meetings, workshops, educational materials, and energy fairs.

2011 Festival Dates: Sept. 16, 17, & 18 2011
at the Kempton Community Center, Kempton, PA
A three-day festival about renewable energy, natural building construction, sustainable agriculture, alternative transportation options, land-use planning, forestry and healthy living practices in general.

Contact Information

Address
PO Box 84, Kutztown, PA 19530 227
Phone
610-621-7004

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